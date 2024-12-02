Left Menu

High Stakes in Political Defamation: Atishi's Defense

Delhi CM Atishi faces a defamation case led by BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Her counsel claims that the political threshold for defamation is high, arguing Kapoor wasn't defamed personally. The district court suspended case proceedings temporarily. The matter returns to court on December 16 for further arguments.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:17 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, embroiled in a defamation case, stated that the threshold in political defamation cases remains high, as political discourse involves electoral parties.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta represented Atishi before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, contesting the summons issued by a magistrate court following a complaint by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Gupta argued that Kapoor wasn't personally defamed, as the alleged defamatory statements targeted the BJP. He posited that any grievances should be addressed by the political party itself, and not individual members.

The district court is set to hear the complainant's arguments on December 16. Previously, the special court had stayed the proceedings initially set in motion by the magisterial court.

BJP spokesperson Kapoor accused Atishi and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of attempting defamation by alleging that BJP offered cash incentives to AAP MLAs to destabilize the state government.

Despite issuing summons to Atishi in May, the court refrained from summoning Kejriwal. Atishi was granted bail in July following her appearance in court.

Atishi allegedly claimed the BJP contacted 21 AAP MLAs, offering Rs. 25 lakh each to switch allegiance. Kapoor filed a criminal defamation complaint, asserting that Atishi's claims lacked supporting evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

