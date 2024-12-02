Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan's Journey Cut Short

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singrauli | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:28 IST
In a tragic incident, promising young IPS officer Harsh Bardhan, who was set for his first posting, lost his life in a road accident in Karnataka. The officer, a 2023-batch recruit, had successfully passed the civil services examination on his first attempt, marking a significant achievement.

The accident occurred in Hassan taluk when the tire of the police vehicle bearing Bardhan burst, causing a loss of control and resulting in a collision with a house and a tree. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Bardhan succumbed to his injuries, according to police reports.

Harsh Bardhan's untimely demise has prompted an outpouring of grief, highlighted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's condolences. The officer's last rites are set to take place in Saharsa, Bihar, aligning with his family's wishes, as they mourn the irreplaceable loss of a bright and dedicated young officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

