Modi's Secure Visit: Review of New Criminal Laws Unfolds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city to review three new criminal laws, with heightened security in place. Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will examine the laws replacing British-era regulations. A no-fly zone and traffic diversions are enforced for the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the city on Tuesday, focusing on evaluating the implementation of three newly established criminal laws. These laws aim to replace outdated British-era regulations with more modern standards.

Modi, joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will review the progress of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Since taking effect on July 1, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has achieved full compliance.

For the visit, security measures have been intensified with added police presence and checkpoints. Meanwhile, air space over Chandigarh has been declared a no-fly zone to safeguard against potential threats. Traffic restrictions and diversions are expected throughout the city during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

