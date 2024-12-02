Left Menu

VHP Protests Urge UN Intervention Against Alleged Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

The Vishva Hindu Parishad held a protest against alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding UN intervention. Protestors expressed anger over the situation, claiming atrocities against Hindus. They warned Bangladesh could be divided if the situation persists. ISKCON also protested for a jailed Hindu leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:39 IST
VHP Protests Urge UN Intervention Against Alleged Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) conducted a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against supposed assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the United Nations to intervene. The protest witnessed significant participation, with slogans demanding safety for Hindus in Bangladesh.

VHP Delhi unit chief Kapil Khanna voiced concerns over the situation, highlighting widespread anger among Hindus. Mahant Naval Kishore Das stressed the atrocities faced by Hindus, citing incidents of torture and demolition of religious sites.

VHP state secretary Surendra Gupta called on international bodies to stop the alleged violence, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to Bangladesh's division. Concurrently, ISKCON staged demonstrations in Kolkata, advocating for the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024