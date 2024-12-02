VHP Protests Urge UN Intervention Against Alleged Attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus
The Vishva Hindu Parishad held a protest against alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding UN intervention. Protestors expressed anger over the situation, claiming atrocities against Hindus. They warned Bangladesh could be divided if the situation persists. ISKCON also protested for a jailed Hindu leader.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) conducted a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against supposed assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the United Nations to intervene. The protest witnessed significant participation, with slogans demanding safety for Hindus in Bangladesh.
VHP Delhi unit chief Kapil Khanna voiced concerns over the situation, highlighting widespread anger among Hindus. Mahant Naval Kishore Das stressed the atrocities faced by Hindus, citing incidents of torture and demolition of religious sites.
VHP state secretary Surendra Gupta called on international bodies to stop the alleged violence, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to Bangladesh's division. Concurrently, ISKCON staged demonstrations in Kolkata, advocating for the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.
