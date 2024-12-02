Bulgarian Trio on Trial over Espionage Allegations

In a high-profile espionage case, three Bulgarian nationals have been accused of operating a sophisticated spy network on behalf of Russia. Their alleged targets include an investigative journalist working for the Bellingcat news outlet. Prosecutors revealed the alleged use of a 'honey trap' via social media as part of their operations directed by Russian operative Jan Marsalek.

The group, consisting of Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev, is standing trial at London's Old Bailey court. Alongside two men who have admitted their involvement, the trio is accused of surveilling a U.S. military base in Germany and plotting to gather sensitive information.

Messages presented in court portray an elaborate scheme to entrap journalist Christo Grozev through social media interactions, orchestrated by Marsalek and Orlin Roussev. The trial, expected to extend until February, continues with the accused denying all charges against them, including conspiracy and possession of false documents.

