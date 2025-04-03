Court Initiates Perjury Action Against Woman in Alleged Honey Trap Case

A court has initiated perjury proceedings against a woman who allegedly filed a false rape case in what the judge described as a 'honey trap' designed to extort money from the accused. The court acquitted the man, asserting that the woman's testimony was riddled with contradictions.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal stated that the prosecutrix's claims were not consistent with the evidence presented, including a forensic science laboratory report. The findings suggest that the woman attempted to trap the accused with fabricated accusations.

The judge emphasized that merely acquitting the accused does not undo the damage caused by such false allegations. As a result, a complaint under section 379 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita for perjury will be sent to the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

