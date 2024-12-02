Putin's Call: Discussing Stability in Syria

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the escalating crisis in Syria. According to the Kremlin, the primary focus of their discussion was the Syrian Arab Republic's increasingly precarious situation.

The leaders conveyed unwavering support for Syria's legitimate authorities as they strive to restore constitutional order. The efforts include initiatives to re-establish political, economic, and social stability within the war-ravaged nation.

This dialogue reflects ongoing international attention and concern over the developments in Syria, underscoring the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)