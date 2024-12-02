Left Menu

Putin's Call: Discussing Stability in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently had a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the escalating situation in Syria. Both leaders emphasized their support for Syria's legitimate authorities in their efforts to restore constitutional order and achieve political, economic, and social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:59 IST
Putin's Call: Discussing Stability in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the escalating crisis in Syria. According to the Kremlin, the primary focus of their discussion was the Syrian Arab Republic's increasingly precarious situation.

The leaders conveyed unwavering support for Syria's legitimate authorities as they strive to restore constitutional order. The efforts include initiatives to re-establish political, economic, and social stability within the war-ravaged nation.

This dialogue reflects ongoing international attention and concern over the developments in Syria, underscoring the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024