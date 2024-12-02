Police Crackdown: Drug Trafficker's Property Seized in Kupwara

In a decisive action against drug trafficking, Kupwara district police have seized the house of Lateef Ahmad Chouhan, an alleged drug dealer residing in Surigam Lolab.

Authorities confirmed the move underlines their commitment to combating the narcotics trade, invoking powers outlined in the NDPS Act.

The seizure follows the identification of the property as illicitly obtained from drug-related profits, intensifying efforts to disrupt criminal networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)