Police Crackdown: Drug Trafficker's Property Seized in Kupwara
In Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, police have confiscated the house of suspected drug dealer Lateef Ahmad Chouhan. This action is part of the crackdown against drug trafficking, fulfilling legal provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as the property was identified as acquired through illegal means.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive action against drug trafficking, Kupwara district police have seized the house of Lateef Ahmad Chouhan, an alleged drug dealer residing in Surigam Lolab.
Authorities confirmed the move underlines their commitment to combating the narcotics trade, invoking powers outlined in the NDPS Act.
The seizure follows the identification of the property as illicitly obtained from drug-related profits, intensifying efforts to disrupt criminal networks in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
