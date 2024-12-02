MCOCA Invoked in High-Profile NCP Leader's Murder Case
The Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the investigation of the murder of NCP leader Sachin Kurmi. Kurmi was killed by unknown assailants while taking a stroll. Three individuals have been arrested, and stringent actions under MCOCA have been implemented in the case.
In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have applied the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the ongoing investigation into the murder of local NCP leader Sachin Kurmi.
Kurmi, a prominent figure in the Byculla division of Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, was brutally stabbed to death by three unidentified attackers while walking post-dinner in October. Authorities have successfully apprehended three suspects linked to the crime.
The application of MCOCA is crucial, as it allows confessions to be used as evidence in court and makes it challenging for the accused to be granted bail. This decision underscores the seriousness of the case and the police's commitment to seeking justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
