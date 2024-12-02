Hezbollah's Reluctance in Northern Syria

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group with strong ties to Iran, is not planning to dispatch fighters to northern Syria, according to three sources familiar with the group's strategy. The decision coincides with escalating military activity in the region, yet no request has been made for Hezbollah's intervention.

Recently, rebel forces have launched a formidable offensive in northern Syria, seizing control of territories in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. This has posed a significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power. While Iran reassures full support, Hezbollah remains uninvolved in active combat following an intense period of clashes with Israel.

Notably, Israeli airstrikes have increasingly targeted Hezbollah fighters in Syria, complicating the group's situation. Reliable reports suggest that many senior Hezbollah officials have been redirected to address the ongoing conflict with Israel, rather than engage in Syria at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)