Hezbollah's Reluctance in Northern Syria
Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group, currently does not plan to send fighters to northern Syria despite the recent escalation of hostilities there. This decision comes after more than a year of conflict with Israel, and the group has not been asked by Syria to intervene.
Recently, rebel forces have launched a formidable offensive in northern Syria, seizing control of territories in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. This has posed a significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power. While Iran reassures full support, Hezbollah remains uninvolved in active combat following an intense period of clashes with Israel.
Recently, rebel forces have launched a formidable offensive in northern Syria, seizing control of territories in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. This has posed a significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power. While Iran reassures full support, Hezbollah remains uninvolved in active combat following an intense period of clashes with Israel.
Notably, Israeli airstrikes have increasingly targeted Hezbollah fighters in Syria, complicating the group's situation. Reliable reports suggest that many senior Hezbollah officials have been redirected to address the ongoing conflict with Israel, rather than engage in Syria at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
