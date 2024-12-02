Left Menu

Hezbollah's Reluctance in Northern Syria

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group, currently does not plan to send fighters to northern Syria despite the recent escalation of hostilities there. This decision comes after more than a year of conflict with Israel, and the group has not been asked by Syria to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:15 IST
Hezbollah's Reluctance in Northern Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group with strong ties to Iran, is not planning to dispatch fighters to northern Syria, according to three sources familiar with the group's strategy. The decision coincides with escalating military activity in the region, yet no request has been made for Hezbollah's intervention.

Recently, rebel forces have launched a formidable offensive in northern Syria, seizing control of territories in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. This has posed a significant challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power. While Iran reassures full support, Hezbollah remains uninvolved in active combat following an intense period of clashes with Israel.

Notably, Israeli airstrikes have increasingly targeted Hezbollah fighters in Syria, complicating the group's situation. Reliable reports suggest that many senior Hezbollah officials have been redirected to address the ongoing conflict with Israel, rather than engage in Syria at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024