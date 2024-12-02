Left Menu

Rajkumar Santoshi Granted Interim Bail in Cheque Bounce Case

The Gujarat High Court granted interim bail to director Rajkumar Santoshi in a cheque bounce case, initially sentencing him to one-year imprisonment. Santoshi has already paid Rs 6 lakh and plans to settle the remaining amount shortly. The matter is set for further hearing in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has granted ad-interim bail to eminent film director Rajkumar Santoshi in connection with a cheque bounce case that initially resulted in a one-year jail sentence from a Rajkot court in 2022.

Justice MR Mengdey took into account that Santoshi had deposited Rs 6 lakh in the session court against his conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The High Court has now requested him to pay the outstanding Rs 16.5 lakh within one week to the court registry.

The notice for the next hearing has been issued for February 13. Known for blockbusters like 'Ghayal' and 'Andaz Apna Apna', Santoshi challenges the conviction as erroneous, with arguments presented by his lawyer stating substantial payments have already been made to the complainant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

