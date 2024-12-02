Left Menu

Road Rage Ruckus: Doctor vs CISF Personnel in Navi Mumbai

A road rage incident in Navi Mumbai resulted in a confrontation between a doctor and CISF personnel. The doctor alleged assault by the personnel, while CISF claimed the doctor instigated aggression. Cross-complaints were filed, and an internal investigation is underway.

A road rage incident in Navi Mumbai has led to accusations and counter-accusations between a doctor and several CISF personnel, according to police reports from Monday. The altercation reportedly began when a bus carrying the CISF personnel allegedly approached dangerously close to a car driven by the doctor.

The doctor, who is also a political figure, pursued the bus, demanding it to stop, which led to a heated argument. Witnesses report that CISF personnel then exited the bus, confronting the doctor and allegedly assaulted him and his companions.

Responding to the incident, both parties filed complaints. The doctor alleged assault, while the CISF countered that the doctor initiated the confrontation. Police have registered cases against 10 to 15 CISF personnel, while an internal CISF investigation is ongoing.

