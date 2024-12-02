Left Menu

'Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu's Cry for Urgent Relief'

Tamil Nadu faces unprecedented devastation from Cyclone Fengal. Chief Minister M K Stalin requests Rs 2,000 crore from NDRF for urgent relief measures. The cyclone affected 1.5 crore individuals, causing severe damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods across 14 districts. Immediate aid is crucial for effective restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift release of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This request comes in the wake of Cyclone Fengal's unprecedented destruction across the state.

The cyclone originated as a Low-Pressure Area and wreaked havoc across 14 districts, including Chennai and Villupuram. Heavy rainfall and high winds resulted in devastation to infrastructure and displaced millions of residents. The calamity has gravely impacted roads, electricity, and water supply systems.

Despite intense relief efforts involving thousands of government officials and first responders, the scale is beyond state capacities. An interim relief fund is deemed critical to restore basic services and support affected communities efficiently.

