Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire on Brink

Amid the fragile ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah claims responsibility for a 'defensive warning strike' citing Israeli violations. The hostilities, although recent truce efforts were brokered, have resulted in casualties as both countries exchange accusations. The situation remains delicate with multiple reported attacks and breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:57 IST
Tensions Rise: Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire on Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a 'defensive warning strike' on an Israeli military position in the contentious Shebaa Farms area. This move comes amidst accusations of repeated Israeli ceasefire violations, including airstrikes and shelling in Lebanon, according to the militant group's statement on Monday.

The Israeli military confirmed that Hezbollah launched two missiles but reported no casualties. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would respond 'strongly' to Hezbollah's strike. Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported renewed Israeli military action, including artillery and machine-gun fire, causing injuries in Talousa.

The recent escalation puts the already fragile ceasefire, effective since November 27, at risk as it stipulates non-aggression agreements by both parties. Despite efforts facilitated by a US-hosted monitoring mechanism to maintain peace, the Lebanese authorities reported Israeli violations, resulting in multiple casualties. Both nations continue to exchange blame amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024