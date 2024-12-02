Tensions Rise: Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire on Brink

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a 'defensive warning strike' on an Israeli military position in the contentious Shebaa Farms area. This move comes amidst accusations of repeated Israeli ceasefire violations, including airstrikes and shelling in Lebanon, according to the militant group's statement on Monday.

The Israeli military confirmed that Hezbollah launched two missiles but reported no casualties. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would respond 'strongly' to Hezbollah's strike. Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported renewed Israeli military action, including artillery and machine-gun fire, causing injuries in Talousa.

The recent escalation puts the already fragile ceasefire, effective since November 27, at risk as it stipulates non-aggression agreements by both parties. Despite efforts facilitated by a US-hosted monitoring mechanism to maintain peace, the Lebanese authorities reported Israeli violations, resulting in multiple casualties. Both nations continue to exchange blame amidst ongoing tensions.

