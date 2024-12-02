Legal Defender Under Siege: Advocate Ramen Roy's Ordeal
Advocate Ramen Roy, a legal defender of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in Bangladesh, has been critically injured in a brutal attack. The assault has sparked concern over the safety of those advocating for religious minorities in the region, amid declining Hindu demographics.
ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das has raised alarms over the safety of Advocate Ramen Roy, a lawyer known for defending Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in Bangladesh. Das alleges that Roy was attacked by Islamists, leaving him critically injured and fighting for his life in hospital.
According to reports, Roy's home was ransacked, and he now remains in the ICU. The attack appears linked to his legal efforts on behalf of Prabhu, reflecting a growing threat faced by defenders of religious minority rights in Bangladesh.
The Hindu minority in Bangladesh has seen a demographic decline from 22% during the 1971 Liberation War to approximately 8% today. This trend is attributed to socio-political marginalization and violence, highlighting the increasing risks for community advocates.
