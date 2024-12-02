Tensions Flare: Hezbollah, Israel Exchange Fire Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Hezbollah launched an attack into a disputed border area held by Israel, marking the Lebanese militant group's first strike since a ceasefire agreement took effect. The volley, described as a warning shot, follows accusations of Israel's repeated violations of the truce.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have threatened retaliation, complicating a ceasefire aimed at halting a prolonged conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel, within a broader regional strife tied to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Hezbollah's actions follow several Israeli strikes in Lebanon, resulting in casualties and accusations of truce violations.

This escalation coincides with a growing food crisis in Gaza. Alarm over a shortage of food supplies deepens as aid deliveries face interruptions due to Israeli restrictions and security concerns. International agencies, including the UN, warn of increasing hunger, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)