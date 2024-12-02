Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Hezbollah, Israel Exchange Fire Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone held by Israel, marking its first attack since a recent ceasefire. The attack was a response to alleged Israeli violations. Israeli leaders threatened retaliation, straining the truce established to end continuing regional conflicts. Concerns over food scarcity rise in Gaza amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Hezbollah launched an attack into a disputed border area held by Israel, marking the Lebanese militant group's first strike since a ceasefire agreement took effect. The volley, described as a warning shot, follows accusations of Israel's repeated violations of the truce.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have threatened retaliation, complicating a ceasefire aimed at halting a prolonged conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel, within a broader regional strife tied to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Hezbollah's actions follow several Israeli strikes in Lebanon, resulting in casualties and accusations of truce violations.

This escalation coincides with a growing food crisis in Gaza. Alarm over a shortage of food supplies deepens as aid deliveries face interruptions due to Israeli restrictions and security concerns. International agencies, including the UN, warn of increasing hunger, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

