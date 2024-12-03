Left Menu

Biden Challenges China's Grip with Lobito Corridor: A Historic Visit to Angola

President Joe Biden's visit to Angola marks a strategic move to counter China's influence in sub-Saharan Africa. By supporting the Lobito Corridor railway project, the U.S. aims to secure critical minerals crucial for electric vehicles and clean energy technologies. Biden's visit underscores a shift towards enhanced U.S.-Africa relations.

In a historic visit, President Joe Biden touched down in Angola, making it his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa during his presidency. The visit aims to counter China's dominance in the region by promoting the U.S.-supported Lobito Corridor railway project, a significant stride in leveraging Africa's critical mineral reserves.

Biden's inaugural stop was in Cape Verde, where he met with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva. During his Angolan visit, he has planned engagements with President João Lourenço, a tour of the National Slavery Museum, and a firsthand look at the ambitious railway project in the port city of Lobito.

Despite nearing the end of his term, Biden emphasizes this trip aligns with long-standing plans to foster U.S.-Africa ties. The $3 billion Lobito Corridor initiative, a collaboration between the U.S., EU, and African banks, represents a vital element of Biden's foreign policy and America's broader strategy in Africa.

