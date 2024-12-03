Modi Assures Support for Tamil Nadu Flood Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss the severe flood situation in the state, assuring all possible aid from the central government. Notably, Villupuram district faced devastating floods, and a tragic incident occurred in Tiruvannamalai involving a boulder crushing a house.
Updated: 03-12-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:43 IST
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday to address the alarming flood situation affecting parts of the state.
According to official sources, Modi assured Stalin of full support from the central government to handle the crisis effectively.
Villupuram district is particularly hard-hit, with unprecedented flooding isolating villages, submerging roads, and damaging crops. In Tiruvannamalai, a tragic event occurred when a boulder triggered by rain destroyed a house, resulting in the recovery of five bodies.
