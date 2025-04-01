Left Menu

13,000 Sq Km of Forest Encroached: A Green Crisis Looms

Over 13,000 sq km of forest area in 25 states and Union Territories in India are under encroachment as of March 2024, according to the Union Environment Ministry. Madhya Pradesh has the largest affected area followed by Assam. Efforts to gather complete data are ongoing, with several states yet to report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST
13,000 Sq Km of Forest Encroached: A Green Crisis Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A staggering 13,056 sq km of forest land spanning 25 states and Union Territories in India is currently under encroachment, according to a recent report from the Union Environment Ministry submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Madhya Pradesh leads with the highest encroachment at 5,460.9 sq km, followed by Assam with 3,620.9 sq km. Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh also report significant encroached areas. Efforts to compile a comprehensive dataset continue, as some states and UTs have yet to provide complete data.

The issue of forest encroachment last drew attention when the NGT acted on a PTI report citing significant encroachment. Since then, attempts have been made to gather reports from all states and UTs, with some success, but efforts are still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025