13,000 Sq Km of Forest Encroached: A Green Crisis Looms

A staggering 13,056 sq km of forest land spanning 25 states and Union Territories in India is currently under encroachment, according to a recent report from the Union Environment Ministry submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Madhya Pradesh leads with the highest encroachment at 5,460.9 sq km, followed by Assam with 3,620.9 sq km. Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh also report significant encroached areas. Efforts to compile a comprehensive dataset continue, as some states and UTs have yet to provide complete data.

The issue of forest encroachment last drew attention when the NGT acted on a PTI report citing significant encroachment. Since then, attempts have been made to gather reports from all states and UTs, with some success, but efforts are still in progress.

