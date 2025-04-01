Left Menu

Forests Under Siege: Encroachment Crisis Across India

Over 13,000 sq km of forest land across 25 states and Union Territories in India is under encroachment. The National Green Tribunal demanded data compilation by the Environment Ministry, which reported major encroachments, notably in Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Data collection from some regions is still pending.

In a troubling environmental revelation, over 13,000 square kilometers of forest land—more than the combined area of Delhi, Sikkim, and Goa—is currently under encroachment in India. This distressing statistic emerged from data submitted by 25 states and Union Territories to the Union Environment Ministry.

The National Green Tribunal had earlier identified the alarming encroachment through government statistics. The Tribunal mandated the Environment Ministry to compile a detailed report on forest encroachments across the nation. The recent report indicates a staggering 13,056 square kilometers affected across the regions, with Madhya Pradesh and Assam most impacted.

Despite ongoing efforts to collect comprehensive data, several states, including Bihar and Rajasthan, are yet to submit their figures. The ministry continues to prompt these regions for updates, emphasizing the urgent need to protect India's ecologically vital forest resources.

