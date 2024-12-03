Left Menu

Modi Unveils India's New Criminal Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India's new criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The laws, effective since July 1, aim to modernize the legal system by replacing the British-era acts. A demonstration highlighted their practical application, aiming for a transparent and efficient justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:10 IST
Modi Unveils India's New Criminal Laws
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a live crime scene investigation demonstration following the recent implementation of India's new criminal laws.

The visit to Chandigarh marked the official dedication of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced old British-era statutes on July 1.

Chandigarh Police showcased the laws' application while Modi, accompanied by key officials, highlighted the laws' role in tackling modern challenges like cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024