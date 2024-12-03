Modi Unveils India's New Criminal Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a live crime scene investigation demonstration following the recent implementation of India's new criminal laws.

The visit to Chandigarh marked the official dedication of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced old British-era statutes on July 1.

Chandigarh Police showcased the laws' application while Modi, accompanied by key officials, highlighted the laws' role in tackling modern challenges like cybercrime.

