Modi Unveils India's New Criminal Laws
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India's new criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The laws, effective since July 1, aim to modernize the legal system by replacing the British-era acts. A demonstration highlighted their practical application, aiming for a transparent and efficient justice system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a live crime scene investigation demonstration following the recent implementation of India's new criminal laws.
The visit to Chandigarh marked the official dedication of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced old British-era statutes on July 1.
Chandigarh Police showcased the laws' application while Modi, accompanied by key officials, highlighted the laws' role in tackling modern challenges like cybercrime.
