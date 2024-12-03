Left Menu

Controversy in Malshiras: Locals Demand Ballot Paper Re-Poll

Heavy police presence was deployed in Malshiras, Maharashtra, following local demands for a re-election with ballot papers due to doubts about EVM results. The prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent conflict, as residents challenged the results where NCP's Uttam Jankar won, claiming discrepancies in vote counts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:28 IST
Controversy in Malshiras: Locals Demand Ballot Paper Re-Poll
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment, tensions have escalated as locals demand a re-election using ballot papers, questioning the electronic voting machines' (EVMs) integrity. Heavy police security was deployed on Tuesday to maintain order.

Prohibitory orders were enacted by Malshiras sub-divisional magistrate from December 2 to 5 under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. This comes after Markadwadi residents claimed discrepancies in the recent election results, alleging NCP's Uttam Jankar received fewer votes compared to BJP's Ram Satpute.

Despite official rejection of a re-election, villagers prepared for their own repoll. Authorities assured adequate security to prevent possible unrest as community tensions simmer. Markadwadi village continues to be a focal point of electoral dispute in Solapur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024