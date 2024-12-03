Controversy in Malshiras: Locals Demand Ballot Paper Re-Poll
Heavy police presence was deployed in Malshiras, Maharashtra, following local demands for a re-election with ballot papers due to doubts about EVM results. The prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent conflict, as residents challenged the results where NCP's Uttam Jankar won, claiming discrepancies in vote counts.
In Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment, tensions have escalated as locals demand a re-election using ballot papers, questioning the electronic voting machines' (EVMs) integrity. Heavy police security was deployed on Tuesday to maintain order.
Prohibitory orders were enacted by Malshiras sub-divisional magistrate from December 2 to 5 under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. This comes after Markadwadi residents claimed discrepancies in the recent election results, alleging NCP's Uttam Jankar received fewer votes compared to BJP's Ram Satpute.
Despite official rejection of a re-election, villagers prepared for their own repoll. Authorities assured adequate security to prevent possible unrest as community tensions simmer. Markadwadi village continues to be a focal point of electoral dispute in Solapur district.
