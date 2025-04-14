Left Menu

Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra's Governor and Chief Minister, along with other state dignitaries, commemorated Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary at Chaityabhoomi, paying homage and reflecting on his contributions to social and economic equality. An exhibition showcasing rare photos of Ambedkar was also unveiled, emphasizing his lasting impact on India's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's top dignitaries gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes, highlighting Ambedkar's critical role in shaping India's social and economic landscape.

An exhibition of rare photographs related to Ambedkar's life was organized, underlining his enduring legacy in promoting social justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

