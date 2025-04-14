Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra's top dignitaries gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes, highlighting Ambedkar's critical role in shaping India's social and economic landscape.

An exhibition of rare photographs related to Ambedkar's life was organized, underlining his enduring legacy in promoting social justice and equality.

