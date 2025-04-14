Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary
Maharashtra's Governor and Chief Minister, along with other state dignitaries, commemorated Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary at Chaityabhoomi, paying homage and reflecting on his contributions to social and economic equality. An exhibition showcasing rare photos of Ambedkar was also unveiled, emphasizing his lasting impact on India's democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's top dignitaries gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes, highlighting Ambedkar's critical role in shaping India's social and economic landscape.
An exhibition of rare photographs related to Ambedkar's life was organized, underlining his enduring legacy in promoting social justice and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Third Term: A Constitutional Conundrum
Trump's Third Term Speculations Stir Constitutional Debate
Catholic Bishops Back Waqf Act Amendments Pushing for Constitutional Consistency
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP: Allegations of Constitutional Undermining and Eid Restrictions
If they (BJP) have problems with minorities, will they change Constitution of country, questions Mamata.