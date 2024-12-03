Hope for Repatriation: A Breakthrough in Australia-Indonesia Relations

Indonesia is hopeful about reaching an agreement with Australia for the repatriation of the remaining five members of the Bali Nine drug ring. Senior Indonesian minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra discussed the matter with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta.

The draft proposal submitted by Yusril outlines conditions, including a ban on the five individuals returning to Indonesia and an expectation of respect for the Indonesian court's decisions. Yusril believes an agreement could be finalized, allowing the transfer to start this month.

Australia has expressed respect for Indonesia's legal system, while Indonesia considers the move to improve bilateral relations impacted by human rights issues. The discussion follows previous cases where Indonesia agreed to transfer other foreign inmates.

