Left Menu

Hope for Repatriation: A Breakthrough in Australia-Indonesia Relations

Indonesia aims to finalize an agreement to repatriate five remaining Bali Nine members to Australia. Conditions include a ban from Indonesia and respect for Indonesian court decisions. The agreement holds no prisoner exchange terms, reflecting improved relations over human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:45 IST
Hope for Repatriation: A Breakthrough in Australia-Indonesia Relations
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

Indonesia is hopeful about reaching an agreement with Australia for the repatriation of the remaining five members of the Bali Nine drug ring. Senior Indonesian minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra discussed the matter with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta.

The draft proposal submitted by Yusril outlines conditions, including a ban on the five individuals returning to Indonesia and an expectation of respect for the Indonesian court's decisions. Yusril believes an agreement could be finalized, allowing the transfer to start this month.

Australia has expressed respect for Indonesia's legal system, while Indonesia considers the move to improve bilateral relations impacted by human rights issues. The discussion follows previous cases where Indonesia agreed to transfer other foreign inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024