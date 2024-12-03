UN Raises Alarm Over Escalating Syria Conflict

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has raised serious concerns over the escalating conflict in northwest Syria. This region has seen an alarming increase in hostilities, with both pro-government forces and rebel groups being implicated in deadly assaults.

The UN's Volker Türk expressed grave concerns regarding the suffering faced by millions of civilians caught in this escalating violence. The UN office reports disturbing incidents involving significant civilian casualties, including women and children, resulting from attacks by Hayat Tahrir al-Shams, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, and pro-government forces.

Among the incidents under investigation are alleged HTS strikes on Aleppo students on November 29, reportedly causing four deaths, and airstrikes by pro-government forces in Idlib on December 1, potentially killing 22 civilians. Verification efforts are underway to confirm these tragic events.

