Tensions Rise: Israeli Defense Minister Warns of No Distinction Between Lebanon and Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned that the military will not differentiate between Lebanon and Hezbollah if the ceasefire collapses. Katz called on the Lebanese government to enforce measures against Hezbollah, highlighting a potential escalation if stability isn't maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:08 IST
Tensions Rise: Israeli Defense Minister Warns of No Distinction Between Lebanon and Hezbollah
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant declaration on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that if the current ceasefire with Hezbollah breaks down, Israel will cease to distinguish between the state of Lebanon and Hezbollah in its military actions.

During a visit to Israel's northern border, Katz insisted that the Lebanese government must authorize its army to take decisive action against Hezbollah. The call aims to prevent the militant group from operating near the Litani River and dismantle its existing infrastructure.

Katz emphasized that a collapse of the ceasefire would lead to severe repercussions, marking a shift in Israel's military policy towards Lebanon with maximum impact and no leniency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

