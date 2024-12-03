Cambodia's Surrogacy Scandal: 13 Filipinas Convicted in Human Trafficking Case

In a gripping case highlighting the darker side of surrogacy, thirteen Filipina women were convicted by a Cambodian court for their roles in a human trafficking ring. The court handed each woman a four-year sentence, albeit with two years suspended, in a ruling that underscored cross-border human exploitation.

These women, acting as surrogates, were embroiled in a scheme offering children to foreign purchasers. The operation was managed by a Thailand-based entity, leveraging Cambodia's appeal as a cost-effective surrogacy destination compared to pricier countries like the United States/Australia.

The case further complicates Cambodia's battles with human trafficking. The nation has drawn scrutiny for its role in such illegal activities, exacerbated by poor regulation following stricter controls in neighboring regions. Authorities continue to dismantle such networks, spotlighting the urgent need for reform and vigilance.

