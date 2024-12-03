Left Menu

Security Concerns Halt Consular Services at Bangladesh Mission in Agartala

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has suspended all consular services due to security concerns. This follows a breach by protestors opposing the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Arrests were made, and police officers faced disciplinary action, while India pledged enhanced security for the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has announced a suspension of all consular services citing security reasons. This decision follows a breach of the mission's premises by protestors angered by the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, as confirmed by a mission official on Tuesday.

In response to the incident, which occurred on Monday, police have taken swift action. Seven individuals were arrested for their alleged roles in the breach, while disciplinary measures were imposed on four police officers, including the suspension of three sub-inspectors and the reassignment of a deputy superintendent of police, according to West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K.

India has described the breach as 'deeply regrettable' and assured that security will be increased at Bangladeshi missions across the country. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that diplomatic premises must be protected at all costs, underlining the importance of international diplomatic protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

