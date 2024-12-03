Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Violence-Hit Sambhal

In light of recent violence in Sambhal, a political delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi plans to visit the area. The government has imposed restrictions, extending them until December 31. Both Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders criticize the government's actions, urging an independent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are mounting in Sambhal as opposition leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, plan visits following recent violence. The authorities have extended restrictions until December 31, citing safety concerns. This decision has sparked outrage among political parties demanding transparency.

Violence erupted in Sambhal during a contested survey, with four fatalities reported. Congress leaders aim to meet families of the deceased, criticizing the government's handling of the situation. They stress the need for an independent investigation, voicing doubts about the current judicial commission.

The situation remains tense as authorities block access to Sambhal and criticize opposition efforts, branding them as 'political tourism'. The escalating conflict underscores deep-rooted political and communal tensions within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

