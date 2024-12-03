Political Tensions Escalate in Violence-Hit Sambhal

Political tensions are mounting in Sambhal as opposition leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, plan visits following recent violence. The authorities have extended restrictions until December 31, citing safety concerns. This decision has sparked outrage among political parties demanding transparency.

Violence erupted in Sambhal during a contested survey, with four fatalities reported. Congress leaders aim to meet families of the deceased, criticizing the government's handling of the situation. They stress the need for an independent investigation, voicing doubts about the current judicial commission.

The situation remains tense as authorities block access to Sambhal and criticize opposition efforts, branding them as 'political tourism'. The escalating conflict underscores deep-rooted political and communal tensions within the region.

