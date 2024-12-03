Left Menu

China's Strategic Export Ban: A New Front in the Trade War

China has banned exports to the US of critical materials such as gallium and germanium, escalating tensions over trade and technology. This move follows US limits on semiconductor-related exports to China. Both countries cite national security concerns, but the trade restrictions disrupt global supply chains.

Updated: 03-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:01 IST
China announced a sweeping export ban to the United States, targeting materials like gallium, germanium, and antimony, widely used in high-tech and military applications. This comes as a response to recent US restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade tensions.

The Chinese government's decision amplifies the conflict over critical technology components, with both nations citing national security as a justification for their respective measures. In protest, China's Foreign Ministry condemned the US for its 'illegal unilateral sanctions' and reiterated opposition to what it calls an abuse of export control measures.

The move could disrupt global supply chains as China is a dominant producer of these minerals. Industry experts warn of rising costs and supply chain instability, affecting various sectors from automotive to electronics, compounding the complexities of international trade during times of heightened global tensions.

