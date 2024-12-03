Left Menu

New Era of Swift Justice: Modi's Transformative Legal Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the successful implementation of new criminal laws, ensuring swift justice and the end of prolonged trials. Modi emphasizes the need for laws to empower citizens and bolster economic growth. He calls for discussions on these impacts, particularly on human rights and transparency.

Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a decisive move towards swift justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the era of prolonged trials over, thanks to the nation's new criminal laws.

Modi, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, celebrated the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing its focus on equality and social justice. He underscored the transformational impact of timely justice on society and the economy.

With examples of swift verdicts, Modi showcased the strength of the new legal system, urging significant discussion on its empowerment potential for citizens.

