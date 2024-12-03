New Era of Swift Justice: Modi's Transformative Legal Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the successful implementation of new criminal laws, ensuring swift justice and the end of prolonged trials. Modi emphasizes the need for laws to empower citizens and bolster economic growth. He calls for discussions on these impacts, particularly on human rights and transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move towards swift justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the era of prolonged trials over, thanks to the nation's new criminal laws.
Modi, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, celebrated the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing its focus on equality and social justice. He underscored the transformational impact of timely justice on society and the economy.
With examples of swift verdicts, Modi showcased the strength of the new legal system, urging significant discussion on its empowerment potential for citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Reddy Champions Women's Empowerment and Urban Development in Warangal
Uttarakhand's Economic Surge: Skill Development and Youth Empowerment Lead the Way
Panchayat Sammelan Focuses on Grassroots Governance, Digital Empowerment, and Ease of Living
Chennai Half Marathon: Running for Health and Empowerment
Empowerment on Screen: 'Sukanya' Set to Inspire with Girl Power