New Era of Swift Justice: Modi's Transformative Legal Reforms

In a decisive move towards swift justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the era of prolonged trials over, thanks to the nation's new criminal laws.

Modi, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, celebrated the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing its focus on equality and social justice. He underscored the transformational impact of timely justice on society and the economy.

With examples of swift verdicts, Modi showcased the strength of the new legal system, urging significant discussion on its empowerment potential for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)