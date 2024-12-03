Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Agartala Vandalism Incident

The diplomatic relationship between India and Bangladesh faced a setback as Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to address concerns over an alleged act of vandalism at its mission in Tripura.

The incident, described by India as "deeply regrettable," involved protesters entering the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, leading to a temporary suspension of consular services. The protest was linked to the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Despite this incident, Verma emphasized the multifaceted nature of India-Bangladesh relations, highlighting mutual benefits and cooperation across trade, power transmission, and essential commodities, expressing the desire to work towards shared aspirations for peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)