Lok Sabha Secretariat Urges MPs to Cease Gate Protests

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday issued a strong advisory to Members of Parliament, urging them to refrain from holding protests in front of the gates of Parliament House. The advisory argued that such obstructions could jeopardize their safety and security.

This announcement coincided with parliamentarians' protests on the steps of Makar Dwar, a gate reserved solely for use by MPs and officials. The situation prompted the secretariat to emphasize the importance of keeping gateway access clear.

The secretariat's advisory highlighted the need for unobstructed access to facilitate safe and secure movement for members within the Parliamentary chambers, especially during active sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)