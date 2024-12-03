Left Menu

Lok Sabha Secretariat Urges MPs to Cease Gate Protests

The Lok Sabha Secretariat advised MPs to avoid protests at Parliament House gates, emphasizing that such actions may hinder movement and pose safety risks. This advisory followed protests at Makar Dwar, a gate exclusively for MPs and officials. Clear access to gates ensures member safety during parliamentary sessions.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday issued a strong advisory to Members of Parliament, urging them to refrain from holding protests in front of the gates of Parliament House. The advisory argued that such obstructions could jeopardize their safety and security.

This announcement coincided with parliamentarians' protests on the steps of Makar Dwar, a gate reserved solely for use by MPs and officials. The situation prompted the secretariat to emphasize the importance of keeping gateway access clear.

The secretariat's advisory highlighted the need for unobstructed access to facilitate safe and secure movement for members within the Parliamentary chambers, especially during active sessions.

