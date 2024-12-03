Left Menu

Justice Manmohan Elevated to Supreme Court Bench

Justice Manmohan has been appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. Previously the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Manmohan will elevate the Supreme Court's active strength to 33 upon assuming his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:28 IST
Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The elevation was officially announced on Tuesday, enhancing the top court's strength to 33 judges.

This appointment follows a recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28, aiming to fill the vacancies created by the retirements of Justice Hima Kohli and former CJI D Y Chandrachud.

In a related statement, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal acknowledged this development, affirming the President's approval after consulting with the Chief Justice of India. Manmohan's tenure at the Delhi High Court had begun in 2008, leading to his role as Chief Justice in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

