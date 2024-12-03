Odisha Police Rescue 334 Missing Children in Special Drive

In an intensive operation, the Odisha Police have rescued 334 children, with the majority, 306, being girls. The special drive targeted rescuing missing children across the state.

Organized by the Crime Against Women & Children wing, the initiative spanned from November 18 to November 23, reaching various parts of Odisha and extending outside the state. The swift action resulted in locating and rescuing numerous vulnerable children.

Post-rescue, all children were joyfully reunited with their families. Notably, Bhadrak district distinguished itself as the highest-performing area, successfully rescuing 65 children, according to official reports.

