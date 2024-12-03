Left Menu

Odisha Police Rescue 334 Missing Children in Special Drive

In a recent special drive, the Odisha Police have successfully rescued 334 children, including 306 girls, who were reported missing. The operation, conducted by the Crime Against Women & Children wing, took place from November 18 to 23. All rescued children have been reunited with their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:47 IST
In an intensive operation, the Odisha Police have rescued 334 children, with the majority, 306, being girls. The special drive targeted rescuing missing children across the state.

Organized by the Crime Against Women & Children wing, the initiative spanned from November 18 to November 23, reaching various parts of Odisha and extending outside the state. The swift action resulted in locating and rescuing numerous vulnerable children.

Post-rescue, all children were joyfully reunited with their families. Notably, Bhadrak district distinguished itself as the highest-performing area, successfully rescuing 65 children, according to official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

