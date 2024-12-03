Left Menu

Remembering Vijay Shanker: A Legacy of Service

Vijay Shanker, former CBI director, passed away following a prolonged illness at age 76. Shanker wished for his body to be donated for medical research. An accomplished 1969-batch IPS officer, Shanker left a significant legacy through his service in various high-profile roles, notably within the CBI and SSB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:52 IST
Remembering Vijay Shanker: A Legacy of Service
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Shanker, the acclaimed former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has passed away at 76 after battling a lengthy illness. His family announced that he died on Tuesday and had been hospitalized in Noida. Shanker's altruistic wish to donate his body to AIIMS for medical research has been carried out.

A 1969-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Shanker was recognized for his exemplary leadership stints, including his tenure as the CBI director from December 2005 to July 2008. He was noted for spearheading several significant cases such as the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case and the extradition of notorious gangster Abu Salem.

Shanker's colleagues, including current CBI Director Praveen Sood and former director Anil Sinha, remembered him as a courageous man of integrity and intellect. Shanker's extensive service record includes roles with the National Disaster Response Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, earning accolades like President's police medals for his meritorious contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024