Remembering Vijay Shanker: A Legacy of Service

Vijay Shanker, the acclaimed former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has passed away at 76 after battling a lengthy illness. His family announced that he died on Tuesday and had been hospitalized in Noida. Shanker's altruistic wish to donate his body to AIIMS for medical research has been carried out.

A 1969-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Shanker was recognized for his exemplary leadership stints, including his tenure as the CBI director from December 2005 to July 2008. He was noted for spearheading several significant cases such as the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case and the extradition of notorious gangster Abu Salem.

Shanker's colleagues, including current CBI Director Praveen Sood and former director Anil Sinha, remembered him as a courageous man of integrity and intellect. Shanker's extensive service record includes roles with the National Disaster Response Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, earning accolades like President's police medals for his meritorious contributions.

