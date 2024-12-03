Odisha's Slow Flow: Delays in Mega Water Projects

In a recent session of the Odisha assembly, it was revealed that merely 16 out of 207 approved mega piped water supply projects have been completed. The information was disclosed by Rabi Narayan Naik, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister.

Addressing concerns raised by BJD legislator Souvic Biswal, Minister Naik acknowledged that these projects were initially expected to be wrapped up within two years of issuing work orders. However, factors such as delays in detailed engineering surveys and multi-departmental approvals have caused setbacks.

The assembly was assured that the government is taking action to expedite the remaining 191 projects, planned in three phases. Despite the challenges, authorities are committed to ensuring sustainable drinking water access for all residents in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)