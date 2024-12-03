Left Menu

Odisha's Slow Flow: Delays in Mega Water Projects

Odisha's assembly was informed that only 16 of 207 sanctioned mega piped water projects are complete, with delays attributed to engineering surveys, source identification, and inter-department approvals. Efforts are underway to finish the remaining projects by 2026, amid past governance criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:29 IST
In a recent session of the Odisha assembly, it was revealed that merely 16 out of 207 approved mega piped water supply projects have been completed. The information was disclosed by Rabi Narayan Naik, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister.

Addressing concerns raised by BJD legislator Souvic Biswal, Minister Naik acknowledged that these projects were initially expected to be wrapped up within two years of issuing work orders. However, factors such as delays in detailed engineering surveys and multi-departmental approvals have caused setbacks.

The assembly was assured that the government is taking action to expedite the remaining 191 projects, planned in three phases. Despite the challenges, authorities are committed to ensuring sustainable drinking water access for all residents in Odisha.

