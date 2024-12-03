Left Menu

Israel's Stark Warning: Truce at Risk Amid Rising Tensions

Israel has threatened to target Lebanon if the truce with Hezbollah breaks, as tensions rise with continued Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah retaliation. Lebanese leaders urge international diplomatic pressure on Israel to uphold the ceasefire, while efforts to monitor and enforce it are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:36 IST
Israel issued a stern warning on Tuesday, threatening to escalate military actions into Lebanon should the ongoing truce with Hezbollah fall apart. This development follows the deadliest day since the ceasefire was put in place last week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that any return to conflict would see deeper incursions and no differentiation between the Lebanese state and Hezbollah. Despite the agreed truce, Israeli forces have maintained strikes on Hezbollah targets, citing ceasefire violations.

Lebanese officials have called on international pressure from the U.S. and France to ensure Israel respects the ceasefire. Meanwhile, a U.S.-chaired mission to monitor and enforce the truce is in the initial stages of deployment, with the urgency underscored by ongoing hostilities.

