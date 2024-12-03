Senior Hezbollah Figure Targeted and Killed in Damascus Airstrike

In a significant development, the Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday the targeted killing of Salman Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah figure known for coordinating with the Syrian army, in Damascus.

Earlier reports from a Lebanese security source informed Reuters that an Israeli airstrike struck a vehicle near Syria's capital, resulting in Jumaa's death. Syria's state news agency acknowledged the strike on the airport road but withheld casualty details.

This incident highlights the ongoing regional tensions and the complex dynamics involving Israel, Hezbollah, and the Syrian conflict.

