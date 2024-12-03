Left Menu

Senior Hezbollah Figure Targeted and Killed in Damascus Airstrike

The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Salman Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah operative, in Damascus. The airstrike on a car near Syria's capital was reported by Syrian state media without casualty details, while a Lebanese source informed Reuters of Jumaa's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:41 IST
In a significant development, the Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday the targeted killing of Salman Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah figure known for coordinating with the Syrian army, in Damascus.

Earlier reports from a Lebanese security source informed Reuters that an Israeli airstrike struck a vehicle near Syria's capital, resulting in Jumaa's death. Syria's state news agency acknowledged the strike on the airport road but withheld casualty details.

This incident highlights the ongoing regional tensions and the complex dynamics involving Israel, Hezbollah, and the Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

