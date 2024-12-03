Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Syrian Rebels Close in on Hama

As Syrian rebels edge towards Hama, the conflict sees renewed intensity, with significant developments unfolding. Syrian government and rebel forces battle fiercely, drawing international attention. Iranian and Russian forces rally behind Assad, while Iraq and Israel's roles add complexities. The battle's outcome holds significant geopolitical implications for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:29 IST
Syrian rebels are advancing towards Hama, intensifying the already volatile Syrian conflict. The insurgents have captured strategic villages near the city, following their surprise takeover of Aleppo. This progression marks a significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's government, which has defended Hama through the ongoing civil war.

Iran and Russia, Assad's key allies, are maneuvering to bolster his defenses against a reinvigorated rebellion. Meanwhile, Iraq has voiced concerns over Israeli airstrikes against Syrian forces, attributing these attacks to rebel successes. Amidst this backdrop, a U.S.-backed Kurdish coalition clashes with government troops in the northeast, posing additional challenges.

The recent capture of Aleppo, once Syria's largest city, underscores the shifting dynamics of the conflict. Russia's focus on Ukraine has diverted its attention, while Israeli strikes have weakened the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The presence of Iran-backed militia in Syria compounds the complex geopolitical landscape, with the U.S., Russia, Iran, and Turkey all involved in this multifaceted battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

