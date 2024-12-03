U.S. Democrats Push for Sanctions amid Sudan's Escalating Conflict

The top Democrat on the United States House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee is poised to introduce legislation aimed at sanctioning leaders on both sides of Sudan's ongoing civil war. The bill also seeks to ban the sale of American weapons to nations fueling the conflict.

Spearheaded by ranking member Gregory Meeks and Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs, the proposed measure would require the U.S. President to present Congress with a strategy to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and establish peace in Sudan. Additionally, it calls for the appointment of a five-year special presidential envoy for Sudan to coordinate policy and diplomacy efforts. The bill, supported by 12 other Democratic co-sponsors, highlights growing concerns over the crisis in Sudan.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, pits the Sudanese army against paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid a transition to free elections, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and nearly 25 million people in need of aid. Accusations have surfaced against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supplying military support to the RSF, a claim it denies. Efforts to secure peace have been stymied, as exemplified by Russia's recent veto of a United Nations Security Council draft resolution urging a ceasefire and aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)