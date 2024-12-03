Tragic Inferno in Kerala: Husband's Violent Act Claims Life

In a horrifying incident in Kerala, a 44-year-old woman lost her life after her husband allegedly set her car ablaze late Tuesday evening. The incident, confirmed by local police, took place in the city of Kollam.

The victim was accompanied by a male co-traveller, who sustained injuries in the attack. Authorities identified the man as Padmarajan. He reportedly followed his wife's vehicle, intercepted it at Chemmammukku, and proceeded to douse the car with petrol before setting it on fire.

Officials revealed that Anila, consumed by flames, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital. Her companion is currently receiving medical treatment. As investigations continue, Padmarajan is in police custody as they seek to uncover the motive behind this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)