Tragic Inferno in Kerala: Husband's Violent Act Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Kerala as a 44-year-old woman died when her husband allegedly set fire to her car. Her male co-passenger was injured. The suspect, apprehended by the police, allegedly intercepted the vehicle and doused it in petrol before igniting it. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:56 IST
Tragic Inferno in Kerala: Husband's Violent Act Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a horrifying incident in Kerala, a 44-year-old woman lost her life after her husband allegedly set her car ablaze late Tuesday evening. The incident, confirmed by local police, took place in the city of Kollam.

The victim was accompanied by a male co-traveller, who sustained injuries in the attack. Authorities identified the man as Padmarajan. He reportedly followed his wife's vehicle, intercepted it at Chemmammukku, and proceeded to douse the car with petrol before setting it on fire.

Officials revealed that Anila, consumed by flames, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital. Her companion is currently receiving medical treatment. As investigations continue, Padmarajan is in police custody as they seek to uncover the motive behind this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

