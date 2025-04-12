Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Mathura: Husband Confesses, Buries Wife

In Mathura, a man named Vijay allegedly killed his wife Rekha during a drunken argument. Following the incident, he buried her body in a field. The crime surfaced after Rekha's brother-in-law alerted police. Vijay confessed and was arrested, revealing an affair as a motive.

Mathura | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mathura, a harrowing incident unfolded as a man, identified as Vijay, reportedly killed his wife, Rekha, after a heated argument fueled by alcohol. The police revealed that Vijay, a mason, allegedly pushed his wife off their home's roof, leading to her untimely death.

The macabre act took place in Sukhdevpur village. After committing the crime, Vijay is said to have dragged his wife's body to a nearby field, where he buried her. The alarm was raised when Rekha's brother-in-law contacted the police, suspecting foul play.

Upon arrest, Vijay admitted to the murder, explaining that an ongoing extramarital affair had been at the argument's center. The affair involved a differently-abled woman whom Vijay frequently communicated with via phone, much to Rekha's disapproval. Investigations continue, with allegations extending to Vijay's family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

