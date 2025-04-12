Tragic Murder in Mathura: Husband Confesses, Buries Wife

In Mathura, a harrowing incident unfolded as a man, identified as Vijay, reportedly killed his wife, Rekha, after a heated argument fueled by alcohol. The police revealed that Vijay, a mason, allegedly pushed his wife off their home's roof, leading to her untimely death.

The macabre act took place in Sukhdevpur village. After committing the crime, Vijay is said to have dragged his wife's body to a nearby field, where he buried her. The alarm was raised when Rekha's brother-in-law contacted the police, suspecting foul play.

Upon arrest, Vijay admitted to the murder, explaining that an ongoing extramarital affair had been at the argument's center. The affair involved a differently-abled woman whom Vijay frequently communicated with via phone, much to Rekha's disapproval. Investigations continue, with allegations extending to Vijay's family members.

