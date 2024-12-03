Audi Rampage: Reckless Driver Drags Motorcyclist for 3km
In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad township, a man driving an Audi allegedly dragged a motorcyclist on the car's bonnet for over 3km after a confrontation. The incident led to the arrest of the driver, Kamlesh Patil, and his two associates. Victim Zacheria Mathew had initially sought an explanation after his motorcycle was hit.
An Audi driver allegedly dragged a motorcyclist more than 3 kilometers on the car's bonnet in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad township after an altercation, police reported on Tuesday.
Following the incident on Sunday evening, authorities swiftly apprehended the driver, Kamlesh Patil, 23, along with his two companions, Hemant Mhalaskar, 26, and Prathamesh Darade, 22, who were present in the luxury vehicle.
Police disclosed that victim Zacheria Mathew's motorcycle was struck by the swerving Audi in the Bijlinagar area. Mathew confronted the car's occupants, prompting them to hurl abuses and physically attack him and his friend. In a dramatic sequence, the driver ultimately dragged Mathew on the car's bonnet for a substantial distance before fleeing the scene, according to Nigdi police station officials. Charges were filed against all three individuals under applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
