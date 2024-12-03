Left Menu

Shahi Imam Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindu Minorities

The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid condemned the alleged mistreatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, urging Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take decisive action. The imam emphasized the historical and diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, calling for justice and protection for minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:05 IST
Shahi Imam Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindu Minorities
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has voiced strong criticism regarding the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Calling the actions 'reprehensible,' he urged the interim government to take immediate corrective measures.

India has shown concern over the situation in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her prime ministerial role following student-led protests. The imam expects current leader Muhammad Yunus to preserve his international standing by addressing injustices against the Hindu community.

Bukhari noted the presence of opposing political forces influencing Bangladesh's newly formed government and underlined the historical ties between India and Bangladesh, urging the latter to recognize India's support in its liberation and development journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024