Shahi Imam Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindu Minorities
The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid condemned the alleged mistreatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, urging Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take decisive action. The imam emphasized the historical and diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, calling for justice and protection for minorities.
- Country:
- India
The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has voiced strong criticism regarding the treatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Calling the actions 'reprehensible,' he urged the interim government to take immediate corrective measures.
India has shown concern over the situation in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her prime ministerial role following student-led protests. The imam expects current leader Muhammad Yunus to preserve his international standing by addressing injustices against the Hindu community.
Bukhari noted the presence of opposing political forces influencing Bangladesh's newly formed government and underlined the historical ties between India and Bangladesh, urging the latter to recognize India's support in its liberation and development journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
