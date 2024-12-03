Tragic Discovery: Mystery Surrounds Deaths of Lucknow Constable and Wife
A State Disaster Response Force constable, Ajay Singh, and his wife Prachi were found dead in their Lucknow home. With no visible injuries or suicide note, the police are investigating the circumstances. Neighbors described the couple as happy and noted their two-year residence without family discord.
The mystery surrounding the deaths of a State Disaster Response Force constable and his wife deepened on Tuesday morning when their bodies were discovered at their Lucknow residence. Police identified the deceased as Ajay Singh and his wife Prachi, setting off an intensive investigation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow South) Keshav Kumar reported that the couple's room was locked from the inside, and through a window grille, officers saw Ajay hanging from a ceiling fan and Prachi lying lifeless on the bed. With no visible injuries or suicide note, authorities face unanswered questions about their sudden deaths.
Sachin Kumar, a neighbor, noted the couple's apparent happiness and their consistent togetherness over their two-year stay. Despite a love marriage, he mentioned not seeing relatives visit them, adding another layer to the enigma. The police are thoroughly investigating the circumstances to unravel this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
