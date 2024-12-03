Left Menu

Strained Ceasefire: New Strikes Rock Israel-Lebanon Tensions

Israeli forces launched additional strikes in Lebanon, further destabilizing a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. A deadly drone attack killed a shepherd and heightened tensions. Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of continued action against truce breaches, indicating potential escalation if the ceasefire fails completely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:52 IST
Strained Ceasefire: New Strikes Rock Israel-Lebanon Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli forces executed more drone and artillery attacks in Lebanon on Tuesday, intensifying pressure on a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. According to the Health Ministry and state media, a shepherd was killed in these assaults, underlining the fragility of a truce that followed over a year of conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's commitment to respond forcefully to any Hezbollah infractions. Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of broader military action that would target Lebanon itself if the ceasefire collapses.

Despite the 60-day truce, brokered by the US and France, the region has seen near-daily Israeli strikes. Monday marked a significant escalation as Hezbollah retaliated, while Israeli responses included a barrage killing 10 people and continued drone strikes on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024