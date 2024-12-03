Strained Ceasefire: New Strikes Rock Israel-Lebanon Tensions

Israeli forces executed more drone and artillery attacks in Lebanon on Tuesday, intensifying pressure on a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. According to the Health Ministry and state media, a shepherd was killed in these assaults, underlining the fragility of a truce that followed over a year of conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's commitment to respond forcefully to any Hezbollah infractions. Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of broader military action that would target Lebanon itself if the ceasefire collapses.

Despite the 60-day truce, brokered by the US and France, the region has seen near-daily Israeli strikes. Monday marked a significant escalation as Hezbollah retaliated, while Israeli responses included a barrage killing 10 people and continued drone strikes on Tuesday.

