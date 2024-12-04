Pakistan's New Tack Against Online Terrorism

The Pakistan government announced on Tuesday it would take decisive action to curb the threat posed by banned terrorist organizations exploiting social media platforms. The move was confirmed during a session of the National Action Plan (NAP) Coordination Committee, attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The strategy includes a collaborative effort with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block the digital presence of these groups. Provinces are also directed to enforce a strategy to combat the use of illegal SIM cards, a common tool for obscuring identities and planning activities.

Additionally, Naqvi condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing them as 'deeply regrettable.' Efforts will focus on enhancing the professional skills of Counter Terrorism Forces (CTFs) and strengthening police and Frontier Constabulary forces with state-of-the-art technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)