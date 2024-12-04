Path to Unity: Gaza's Future Through a New Palestinian Agreement

In a significant development, Palestinian officials from Fatah and Hamas are reportedly nearing an agreement to establish a committee of politically independent technocrats to oversee the administration of the Gaza Strip. This move could potentially conclude Hamas' reign and accelerate ceasefire discussions with Israel.

Sources confirm that although previous reconciliation efforts have failed since Hamas seized control in 2007, recent talks in Cairo have yielded a preliminary consensus. A proposed committee, consisting mainly of Gazans, is expected to work under the aegis of the Palestinian Authority, headquartered in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to aid in humanitarian and reconstruction efforts.

While the specifics of the agreement are still being negotiated, with an official announcement pending a comprehensive meeting in Cairo, the potential agreement fulfills one of Israel's war objectives. Both U.S. and Arab mediators have engaged in ongoing ceasefire negotiations, which have yet to resolve, amidst ongoing conflict and significant casualties.

