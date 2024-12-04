Tragedy at Nzerekore Stadium: A Loss Beyond Measure

A devastating incident claimed 135 lives at a soccer stadium in southeast Guinea on Sunday, according to local human rights groups. Their estimates significantly eclipse the official death toll of 56 as reported by authorities.

The chaos was reportedly triggered by refereeing controversy that escalated into crowd violence, compounded by excessive tear gas use by police. As panic ensued, spectators desperately sought escape, leading to a deadly crush.

Human rights advocates accuse security forces of blocking exits and mishandling the situation, with vehicles evacuating officials striking fleeing spectators. The incident has drawn criticism of both event organizers and Guinea's ruling junta, prompting governmental vows for an inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)