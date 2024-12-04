Tragedy at Nzerekore Stadium: A Loss Beyond Measure
A tragic incident at a soccer stadium in southeast Guinea resulted in the deaths of 135 individuals, as reported by local human rights organizations. The event, fueled by a controversial decision and chaotic security measures, highlights grave safety oversights and has provoked demands for accountability.
- Country:
- Guinea
A devastating incident claimed 135 lives at a soccer stadium in southeast Guinea on Sunday, according to local human rights groups. Their estimates significantly eclipse the official death toll of 56 as reported by authorities.
The chaos was reportedly triggered by refereeing controversy that escalated into crowd violence, compounded by excessive tear gas use by police. As panic ensued, spectators desperately sought escape, leading to a deadly crush.
Human rights advocates accuse security forces of blocking exits and mishandling the situation, with vehicles evacuating officials striking fleeing spectators. The incident has drawn criticism of both event organizers and Guinea's ruling junta, prompting governmental vows for an inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balochistan Crisis: BHRC Engages UK Minister on Human Rights Violations
Inaction of Centre, state govt has resulted in complete lawlessness, absence of rule of law, human rights violations in Manipur: Kharge.
Human Rights Drama: Journalist Detained En Route to Award
Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission Concludes Vital Training in Delhi
UN Experts Urge Human Rights-Centered Approach in Global Treaty on Plastic Pollution